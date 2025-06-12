KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — K-pop star Rosé of Blackpink will bring her Rosie Pop-Up Store experience to Malaysia this month, offering fans a limited-time opportunity to shop exclusive merchandise tied to her solo music.

According to a post by L’Officiel Malaysia on Instagram, the pop-up store will be held at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur from June 17 to 29.

“Get ready because our Number One Girl @roses_are_rosie is bringing her Rosie Pop-Up will be coming to Kuala Lumpur!” the magazine wrote.

The store will feature merchandise inspired by her solo album, including motifs from songs like A.P.T and Number One Girl, along with “gift with purchase” photocards and “spin to win” prizes.

Rosé, born Roseanne Park, debuted as a solo artist in 2021 with her album R, which includes the hit single On The Ground.

She is a member of the globally renowned girl group Blackpink, formed by YG Entertainment in 2016, which has gained international fame for its chart-topping hits and massive global tours.

Blackpink made history as the first K-pop girl group to headline Coachella in 2019 and performed again in 2023, cementing their status as international music icons.

The Kuala Lumpur event marks another stop in Rosé’s promotional efforts for her latest solo release, drawing excitement from Malaysian fans eager to engage with her music and exclusive brand.