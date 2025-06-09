SEOUL, June 9 — A new K-pop group is set to break the mould this summer — and it’s coming from one of the industry’s most influential producers.

The Black Label, led by hitmaker Teddy Park, will debut Allday Project, a five-member mixed-gender act, on June 23, according to The Korea Herald.

The group will feature two male and three female members: Annie, Tarzzan, Bailey, Woochan, and Youngseo.

The lineup was officially revealed today through Allday Project’s new social media accounts on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Park, is best known as the creative force behind many of Blackpink’s global hits.

Among the members, two names are already drawing major attention. Youngseo rose to fame on the survival show R U Next?, where she placed second and was expected to debut in girl group Illit. However, she later parted ways with Belift Lab, and Illit moved forward without her.

Annie, whose real name is Moon Seo-yoon, is the eldest daughter of Shinsegae chairperson Chung Yoo-kyung and granddaughter of Shinsegae group chair Lee Myung-hee.