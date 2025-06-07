SEOUL, June 7 — The wait is almost over for ARMYs around the world. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — four of the seven members of global K-pop juggernaut BTS — are days away from completing South Korea’s mandatory military service, their agency BigHit Music confirmed.

RM and V will be discharged on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11.

The group’s eldest member, Jin, and J-Hope completed their duties last year, while Suga, who has been serving in an alternative public service programme due to health reasons, is scheduled for discharge on June 21.

Fans eager to catch a glimpse of their idols have been urged to stay away from military bases due to safety concerns.

In a statement, BigHit Music made it clear: “The discharge day is reserved for military personnel only... Each location has very limited space, and overcrowding can pose safety risks.”

The agency added that RM and V will appear briefly in Chuncheon, while Jimin and Jungkook will speak in Yeoncheon — but no official fan events are planned at these locations.

“We kindly request that fans avoid going to the bases,” the agency stressed.

Still, excitement is building.

Just two days after Jungkook and Jimin’s discharge, BTS — minus Suga — will reunite for a 12th anniversary celebration at the BTS Festa on June 13 and 14 at Kintex, Goyang.

The event is expected to mark the first official appearance of the group’s reunited lineup in over a year.

Speculation continues to swirl about a possible regrouping and world tour later this year, but so far, BigHit has made no formal announcements.