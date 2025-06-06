KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria is showing no signs of slowing down, raking in an impressive RM40.6 million in just 13 days and expanding its fanbase to international markets including Canada and Australia. The animated sequel continues to dominate local cinemas and holds firmly to its No. 1 spot.

This week’s chart also marks the debut of the highly anticipated Keluang Man film, which opens at No. 4 behind Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning and the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake.

With June in full swing, there’s no better time to dive into top-tier entertainment. From must-watch films and trending series to chart-topping music and buzzworthy books, Malay Mail has rounded up the week’s best picks you won’t want to miss.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (May 29 to June 1)

Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning Lilo & Stitch Keluang Man Final Destination Bloodlines You Are My Son j-hope Tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ In Japan Live Viewing Blood Brothers: Bara Naga DAN DA DAN: Evil Eye Ace

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (May 26 to June 1)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Tastefully Yours: Limited Series The Haunted Palace: Season 1 Our Unwritten Seoul: Limited Series Bet: Season 1 Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1 Black Out: Season 1 Ejen Ali: Season 1 Sirens: Limited Series Ejen Ali: Season 2 Dear Hongrang: Season 1

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Sugar Daddy Pabila Dia Tersenyum The Haunted Palace Lambaian Huda Running Man (2025) Pump Up the Healthy Love Bidaah Second Shot at Love Undercover High School Tiada Seperti Leyla

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (May 28 to June 4)

Fourtwnty — Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya NIKI — You’ll Be in My Heart — Spotify Singles sombr — back to friends yung kai — blue Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsii, Naykilla) Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER JENNIE — like JENNIE Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (May 28 to June 4)

Faris Adam — Stecu Stecu Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita MikkyZia, F4dli — Aku Dah Lupa Nuh — Teruntuk Mia Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Imran Ajmain — Seribu Tahun Lagi NAKI, Fahimi — Masa Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan Dayang Nurfaizah, Faizal Tahir, Tuju, Yonnyboii — X Missing U

Top 10 books of the week (May 23 to May 29)

Fiction

King of Envy by Ana Huang (Bloom Books) Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press) Library of Lost Hearts by NF Afrina (NF Afrina) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Vintage) A Curse for True Love by Stephanie Garber (Flatiron) Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber (Hodder & Stoughton) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury) I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang (Scholastic Press)

Non-Fiction

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (Harper) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books) When I Was a Kid 3 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House LLC) The Mountain is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Nukilan biruni) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Bukan Cinta Sempurna by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Faris My Best Friend’s Brother by Cik Bawang (Rinsya Chasiani) Pesuruh by Ahadiat Akashah (Roket Kertas Produksi)

