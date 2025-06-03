KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Indonesian singer Melly Goeslaw’s third concert in Malaysia in three years proved to be yet another resounding success. Some 6,000 fans turned up to watch her perform at her recent concert ‘Ada Apa Dengan Melly...? Prom Nite’ at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil here.

They were there not just to watch Melly perform but to relive the magical moments of their youth through her songs which are synonymous with Indonesian film soundtracks. Known as Indonesia’s Lady Gaga due to her unique fashion sense, Melly proved that music is more than mere entertainment — it is a language of emotion that unites two nations.

Melly’s opening number was ‘Ku Bahagia’, after which she took the audience on a journey through time, touching on themes of adolescence, first love and unrequited love.

“I’m grateful for this special opportunity and for being accepted by the Malaysian audience. Thank you for still listening to and feeling my music. Even though we speak different languages, we are united through the heart,” she said.

As a tribute to her singer friends in Malaysia, Melly also performed a medley of iconic local songs such as ‘Janji Manismu’ (by Datuk Aishah), ‘Aku Cinta Padamu’ (Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza) and ‘Isabella’ (Search), creating a deeply meaningful moment.

In a touching display of support, Siti Nurhaliza and Datuk Amy Search, who were both seated among the audience, rose to their feet and sang along with Melly.

National songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza (right) and legendary rock singer Datuk Amy Search (left) also graced the 'Ada Apa Dengan Melly…? Prom Nite' concert by Indonesian music queen Melly Goeslaw at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil last Saturday. — Bernama pic

That magical moment became even more perfect with the appearance of Indonesian actor Nicholas Saputra, famed for his role as Rangga in the Indonesian film ‘Ada Apa Dengan Cinta’, who delivered a heartfelt poetry recital.

In addition to melancholic ballads, Melly energised the crowd with upbeat numbers like ‘Pencinta Wanita’, ‘Hey Ladies’ and ‘Tak Tahan Lagi’, with the performance further enlivened by a special collaboration with rising Indonesian singer Dhinda Ghania.

Popular Malaysian singer Aina Abdul also captivated the audience with her powerful solo performance of ‘Cinta’.

Throughout the two-and-a-half-hour concert, Melly, who is also a composer, appeared in four avant-garde outfits, each showcasing the bold and unique elements synonymous with the Indonesian diva.

Towards the end of the concert, Melly shared a heartfelt wish: “Allow me to keep coming here (to Malaysia) every year.”

The concert was a fitting complement to the two concerts she had held in Malaysia previously — ‘Ada Apa Dengan Melly (Back To School)’ in 2023 and ‘Ada Apa Dengan Melly & Friends (Malam Graduasi)’ in 2024. — Bernama