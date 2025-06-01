KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of Squid Game, and it’s all-out war for Player 456 aka Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae).

The fan-favourite Player 456 is back — angrier, bolder, and ready to tear down the twisted game that ruined his life. This time, he’s hunting the puppet master behind it all: the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun).

The trailer teases explosive showdowns, shocking betrayals, and deadly new challenges — including a brutal game of jump rope. With nearly 3 million views already, fans are bracing for an epic end to the global hit series.

Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27 on Netflix.