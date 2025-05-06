KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The teaser trailer for the third and final season of Squid Game is here, and its official release date is set for June 27, 2025.

Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) aka Player 456 returns alongside familiar faces, including the infamous Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), players Hyun-ju (Jo Yu-ri), Yong-sik (Park Sung-hoon), and many more.

What was teased by the cast on social media since yesterday, the teaser opens with pink guards carrying a black box, the same coffins used for fallen players, to the resting area of the games.

We also catch a glimpse of what might be a new game challenge, involving a massive gumball machine that dispenses red and blue balls.

As the suspense builds, the teaser’s final moments are echoed by the mysterious cries of a baby — something fans will likely recognise and connect with if they watched the second season.

Picking up from season 2’s devastating cliffhanger, the final chapter continues the legacy of Netflix’s most-watched show.

Squid Game’s second series returned in December 2024, breaking records with the most views for a show in its premiere week.

It entered Netflix’s most popular non-English TV list within just three days and currently ranks number two with 192.6 million views, second only to season 1’s 265.2 million.

The second season also became the third most-watched series on Netflix overall, cementing the franchise’s global impact.

Ahead of the grand finale, fans can revisit both seasons, streaming on Netflix.