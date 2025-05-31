KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Park Bo-gum fans, mark your calendars — the beloved South Korean actor is returning to Kuala Lumpur on September 13 for a one-night-only fan meeting that promises plenty of heart, charm and possibly a song or two.

The event, part of his “Be With You” fan meeting tour, will take place at the Idea Live Arena in 3 Damansara in Petaling Jaya.

Organised by iMe Malaysia, the meet-and-greet will be Park’s final stop after swinging by Manila and Bangkok.

Ticketing details, including seating plans, are expected to drop soon.

Park, 31, is no stranger to Malaysian fans.

His last visit was back in 2019, when he memorably sang a heartfelt rendition of Innuendo’s “Belaian Jiwa”, instantly winning over the local crowd.

Now, six years later, he’s ready to reconnect with fans — and no doubt make some new ones — fresh off the success of his latest hit When Life Gives You Tangerines on Netflix.

The actor, known for his warmth on and off screen, shot to fame with dramas like Reply 1988 and Love In The Moonlight, and has since established himself as a leading man in K-drama and beyond.

Not just an actor, he’s also a recording artist with albums in both Korean and Japanese under his belt.

Whether you’ve followed his career since the Reply days or just discovered him through Gwan-Sik’s quiet strength in Tangerines, this is your chance to see Park Bo-gum in person — and maybe even hear him sing live again.