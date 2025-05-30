SEOUL, May 30 – Rosé of K-pop girl group Blackpink reportedly said reuniting with her bandmates for their world tour felt surprisingly natural despite spending the past year focused on solo projects.

The New Zealand-born singer, who promoted her solo album in the United States, said the time apart allowed each member of the global K-pop sensation to grow individually and return with renewed energy.

“Each of us has gone out and been inspired and learned so much about ourselves, and now we’re coming back to each other with good energy,” she was quoted telling British lifestyle magazine Dazed.

Though she spent time with the other members throughout the year, Rosé admitted she hadn’t interacted with the group’s behind-the-scenes team, many of whom have been with them since their debut, in quite some time.

Asked about the tour and future plans for the group, Rosé hesitated, noting that rehearsals had yet to start and deflected specific questions.

“Sorry ... I don’t think I should be the spokesperson as one quarter of the group,” she said.

This return follows a year where all four members — Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa — pursued individual music and fashion projects, testing their identities outside of Blackpink’s high-octane group image.

Rosé had released an introspective album, Rosie, which spawned the massively popular hit APT. featuring US popstar Bruno Mars.

She also contributed the song Messy for the soundtrack album of F1: The Movie.

Blackpink recently announced its “Deadline” world tour — which will include stops in Bangkok, Jakarta and Singapore, but not Kuala Lumpur.