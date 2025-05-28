SEOUL, May 28 — BTS member Jin has entered the US Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 90 with his latest solo single Don’t Say You Love Me, Billboard announced yesterday.

The song also topped Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart for May 25, rising from No. 9 on its debut, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

BigHit Music confirmed the Spotify achievement in a statement, noting the track’s growing international impact.

Don’t Say You Love Me is the lead track from Jin’s second solo EP Echo.

It explores “the ironic complexities of a crumbling relationship, where — despite the evident breakdown — the lovers find themselves unable to easily let go due to their lingering affection,” Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

This marks Jin’s third solo appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, following The Astronaut in 2022 and Running Wild in 2023.

The song also reached No. 58 on Britain’s Official Singles Chart Top 100.

Jin is scheduled to hold his first solo concert, “#RunSeokjin_EP.Tour,” at Goyang Stadium on June 28 and 29.

He will then tour nine cities including Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London and Amsterdam.

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, is the eldest member of BTS and is known for his emotive vocals and songwriting.

He resumed his solo activities in May after completing his military service in South Korea.