KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Malaysian Idol winner Jaclyn Victor married Calvin T. Samuel in a private ceremony over the weekend.

Fellow singer Shila Amzah shared the joyful news on Instagram, posting several photos from the wedding.

In her Instagram caption, Shila expressed her happiness for Jaclyn’s “beautiful new chapter” and wished the couple love and laughter in their journey together.

Akademi Fantasia’s first ever winner, Vince Chong, also posted photos from the event, describing it as a “beautiful night of celebrating the union of two beautiful souls”.

In his Instagram profile, Samuel lists himself as a certified professional coach and Methodist minister who served in towns across Essex, England.

This marks Jaclyn Victor’s second marriage following her 2020 divorce from American singer Shawn Rivera, with whom she shares two children.