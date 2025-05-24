KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Blackpink’s upcoming world tour now has a name — Deadline — as the group prepares to reunite for their first stadium run in three years.

Yesterday, the group posted a 30-second teaser on YG Family’s official X account, showing block letters spelling out “Deadline” rising from a pool of pink glitter.

Dramatic music plays in the background before the clip ends with the full tour name reveal.

The 18-show run will reunite the group’s four members after they spent the past year focusing on solo projects.

Jennie released Ruby, Lisa launched Alter Ego, Rosé debuted Rosie, and Jisoo unveiled Amortage.

“By next year, I think I would just keep releasing music and get together with the girls. I can’t wait to share with the girls what I’ve been doing,” Lisa told Rolling Stone in its Musicians on Musicians issue last year.

Blackpink announced the tour in February, marking their first world tour since Born Pink in 2022.

The tour will begin in Seoul before continuing with four North American shows in Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago and New York in mid-July.

The group will also perform at Tokyo Dome in Japan in mid-January 2026.

It is unclear if Blackpink will release new music before the tour.

Speaking to Variety in May after launching her collaboration with Bose, Lisa said, “We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks. We can’t wait to see them.”

Blinks are the official name for Blackpink’s fanbase.