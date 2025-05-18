KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — We live in an era where costumed superheroes dominate the big screen, and while this has become the norm in Hollywood, Malaysia is still struggling to find its footing in the genre.

With Keluang Man set to release at the end of the month, you can’t help but wonder — could this be the film that finally puts Malaysian superheroes on the map? History shows that local heroes have experienced both highs and lows.

The Cicakman trilogy

A prime example — and you’ve probably heard this one before — is Cicakman, which generated considerable hype when it was first announced.

Produced by KRU Studios, the first film released in 2006 was directed by Datuk Yusry Abdul Halim, and featured a star-studded cast including Saiful Apek, Fasha Sandha, and Aznil Nawawi. It was a box-office success, grossing RM5.15 million.

Despite that, the film drew mixed responses from netizens, claiming it fell short on visuals, cultural depth, and meaningful storytelling.

‘Cicakman 3’, starring Zizan Razak, is the latest instalment in the Cicakman film franchise. — Picture via YouTube/Astro Shaw

Nevertheless, the success created waves for the franchise, spawning comics, novels, and, of course, a sequel: Cicakman 2: Planet Hitam (2008).

While the sequel received positive reviews, it was a commercial failure, taking in only RM2.85 million compared to the first film.

However, the franchise was strong enough to produce one final film, Cicakman 3, featuring a new cast including Zizan Razak and Lisa Surihani, which earned RM2.56 million.

Badang bombs, and fading local heroes

While the Cicakman franchise has had its moments of glory, one local hero remains memorable for all the wrong reasons — Badang, clad in a lime green costume, from a film produced by FiTA Studios and released in 2018.

Starring Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri, the film holds the unfortunate title of Malaysia’s worst-performing superhero movie at the box office, earning a mere RM93,496.54. It was widely criticised for its lack of originality, weak plot, and forced humour — just a few of its many glaring shortcomings.

The film ‘Badang’ holds the unfortunate distinction of being Malaysia’s worst-performing superhero movie at the box office. — Picture via YouTube/UiTM

Unless you’ve Googled them, chances are you’ve never heard of Mantera: Man Transformable Exo-Robotic Armor (2012), which made RM358,573, or Kapoww!! (2010), which pulled in just RM271,492 — both faded fast, barely leaving a mark on the Malaysian cinema scene.

Global status for local superhero movies

Live action aside, perhaps the only local costumed superheroes to have reached global status are the animated ones.

In addition to their success as animated series, films like BoBoiBoy and Mechamato have made waves internationally, winning over audiences in countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and more.

Ejen Ali has since joined their ranks, with its debut film grossing over RM30 million locally, and the sequel is already generating excitement, especially after its mind-blowing trailer.

Can the Keluang Man film elevate the local live-action superhero genre?

It’s worth noting that Keluang Man is not a new superhero; it has been around since the ‘90s, receiving favourable reviews, and this marks its first revival as a live-action film.

From a marketing perspective, it’s already showing tremendous potential, supported by strong collaborations with well-known brands like Wonda Kopi, Royal Selangor, Fung Keong, myBurgerLab, and Abstrax.

Additionally, events like the ‘Keluang Man Fun Run’ and the feature mural in Kluang — a striking three-storey artwork celebrating the iconic superhero — have garnered nationwide admiration.

A striking three-storey artwork celebrating ‘Keluang Man’ in Kluang. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

It’s an experience never before seen for a local superhero.

Seasoned film reviewer Wahab Hamzah noted that while there have been solid marketing efforts for local superhero films in the past, nothing quite matches the scale and creativity of what Keluang Man is doing.

“I hope Keluang Man becomes the kind of movie that Malaysians can truly connect with, just like their love for Kluang coffee.”

Director Anwari Ashraf hopes the film will recapture the nostalgia of those who grew up with the character during its original animated run.

The full success of the film ‘Keluang Man’ will only be known after its release on May 29. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

“Now parents to a new generation.

“An open love letter for millennials, to be passed to the next generation,” Anwari added.

At first glance, the strong marketing strategy and positive response to the Keluang Man trailer suggest the film has the potential to break new ground.

As for the film’s success, only time will tell when the Bat Hero — or rather, the Keluang Hero — swings into cinemas on May 29.