SEOUL, May 17 — K-pop star Rosé has made her mark on the UK Official Singles Chart with “Messy”, her latest single for the upcoming film F1: The Movie.

The track debuted at No. 100 this week, while her previous hit “APT.”, featuring Bruno Mars, held firm at No. 26.

This marks the 30th consecutive week “APT.” has remained on the chart, underscoring Rose’s enduring global appeal.

“Messy” was released on May 8 as part of the official soundtrack for F1: The Movie, a sports action drama starring Brad Pitt.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the song continues Rose’s international momentum following the massive success of “APT.”

“Messy” brings a fresh sound to fans while tying into the high-octane world of Formula One, adding another milestone to Rose’s rising solo career.



