KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — After four consecutive weeks at No. 1, local cinematic hit Blood Brothers: Bara Naga has slipped to the second spot at the box office — though its popularity shows no signs of waning, remaining a hot topic nationwide.

This week also marks the debut of another highly anticipated local film, Gayong. The movie stars the acclaimed Beto Kusyairy, a familiar face in Malaysian cinema, in a biographical role as the late Datuk Meor Abdul Rahman, revered grandmaster of Silat Gayong Malaysia.

Beyond the silver screen, there’s plenty more to enjoy this weekend.

Whether you're looking for top series on Netflix and Viu, discovering what's trending on Spotify, or planning to unwind with an engaging book, Malay Mail has curated a selection of our top picks for you to explore.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (May 8 to May 11)

Thunderbolts Blood Brothers: Bara Naga Gayong A Gilded Game Tourist Family Until Dawn Retro Almarhum Telaga Suriram A Minecraft Movie

Source: Cinema.com, GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (May 5 to May 11)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

The Haunted Palace: Season 1 Resident Playbook: Limited Series Weak Hero: Class 2 Heavenly Ever After: Limited Series The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic: Season 1 Weak Hero: Class 1 The Eternaut: Season 1 When Life Gives You Tangerines: Limited Series Rekaman Terlarang: Season 1 Ms. Rachel: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Sugar Daddy Pabila Dia Tersenyum The Haunted Palace Bidaah Running Man (2025) Crushology 101 Undercover High School Pump Up the Healthy Love Twinkling Watermelon Only for Love 以爱为营

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (May 7 to May 14)

JENNIE - like JENNIE Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER yung kai - blue Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER NIKI - You'll Be in My Heart - Spotify Singles MikkyZia - Aku Dah Lupa (w/ F4dli)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (May 7 to May 14)

Faris Adam - Stecu Stecu Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan Imran Ajmain - Seribu Tahun Lagi NAKI, Fahimi - Masa Dayang Nurfaizah, Faizal Tahir, Tuju, Yonnyboii - X Missing U MikkyZia, F4dli - Aku Dah Lupa Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Nuh - Teruntuk Mia

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (May 2 to May 8)

Fiction

King of Envy by Ana Huang (Bloom Books) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Watch Me by Tahereh Mafi (Storytide) Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Pan Macmillan) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Pan Macmillan) Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Random House US) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom (Harper)

Non-Fiction

I'm Not Lazy, I'm on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books ) Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager) Learn Malay in 7 Days by Mohd Ibrahim (Crescent News) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books) The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma (HarperCollins)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication SDN BHD) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara Sdn Bhd) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH