KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 – The hype for the upcoming local animated film Ejen Ali The Movie 2 (EATM2) just keeps on building as it was revealed that the sequel film has gotten a few new upgrades.

The studio behind the Ejen Ali franchise, WAU Animation shared with the Majalah 3 Kapsul programme that the upcoming “spy-fi” film will not just offer fans a more intriguing storyline, but also some key visual enhancements using state-of-the-art technology.

Among the most noticeable changes in EATM2 are the skin and hair textures on its characters, which have been amplified especially on older characters in the movie such as Dato’ Othman and Ejen Dayang, where their ageing skin and wrinkles can be seen more clearly now.

“Previously, if we look at the character’s skins, the details of the skins are maybe not too clear, but we’ve changed that.

“For older characters, the wrinkles on their faces are clearer while in terms of hair, it will look even better now and this includes the detailing on the eyelashes and vellus hair on their faces which was not available in the first film,” WAU Animation co-founder Faiz Hanafiah said.

The micro-detailing was also used in enhancing characters' eyelashes and “peach fuzz”, resulting in more realistic expressions from these characters.

WAU Animation is also leveraging on the use of versatile 3D-creation tool, Unreal Engine in their rigging and rendering works for EATM2, which is a stepping stone compared to the limited animation technique they were using five years ago.

The visual team has also added facial bones to the characters, ensuring a more expressive reaction from them, while also making sure a consistent colour grading scheme that fits to every mood and scenes in the film.

Unlike the first film which focuses on the slum area of Cyberaya known as Pinggiran, the sequel will also introduce fans to new locations and a more in-depth look at the futuristic facilities in the film along with a glimpse at how the MATA organisation works. MATA is the spy agency in the film.

EATM2 will continue to follow the adventures of Ejen Ali, who finds himself getting involved in the world of espionage and ends up becoming a young agent for the secret agency MATA while protecting the futuristic city of Cyberaya.

For the sequel, Ejen Ali is appointed as the pilot of Project Satria, a new armoured suit with the help of an Artificial Intelligence programme specially designed to optimise the physical performance and mental skills of MATA agents while carrying out their secret missions.

Ejen Ali The Movie 2 is set to be released in cinemas nationwide starting this May 22.