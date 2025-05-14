LOS ANGELES, May 14 — R&B singer Casandra Ventura, a onetime rising star in the New York hip-hop scene, testified that ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs abused her and derailed her career when she took the stand at the rapper’s trial yesterday.

Ventura, who settled a civil lawsuit against Combs in 2023, has accused him of rape over the course of their decade-long relationship.

CNN last year broadcast a 2016 surveillance video showing Combs striking and dragging Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel.

Combs apologised following the broadcast.

Ventura, known as Cassie, is an American singer, dancer, actress and model who began her singing career in 2004.

Born in Connecticut in 1986, Ventura spent her early teen years modelling as well as taking dance and singing lessons.

In 2004, she moved to New York City and two years later released her first single “Me & U,” which became her breakout hit.

Combs’ Bad Boy Records released her 2006 album, “Cassie,” through a partnership with the NextSelection record label.

Known for helping turn rappers and R&B singers such as Mary J Blige, Faith Evans, Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars in the 1990s and 2000s, Combs was a highly coveted producer for rising artists to work with.

Ventura’s music included a blend of R&B, hip-hop and pop that also paid homage to her Filipino culture.

She made her acting debut in the 2008 dance film Step Up 2: The Streets, and sang the lead single “Is It You” for the Step Up soundtrack.

In 2007, Ventura began working predominantly with Bad Boy Records, leading to music collaborations with Akon, Danja, Eric Hudson, The Neptunes and The Surf Club.

That same year, Combs and Ventura began secretly dating, not going public with their relationship until 2012, according to media reports.

In her lawsuit against the “Mandem” rapper, Ventura alleged that Combs controlled everything she did, including how she dressed and where she went.

Their relationship ended in 2018, and in 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of abuse that spanned more than a decade.

The release of the 2016 surveillance video of Combs assaulting her spawned support for the now 38-year-old and others to come forward with new abuse claims against Combs.

Last year, Ventura publicly thanked those who supported her after watching the surveillance video.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Dubbed “Freak Offs,” the parties Combs hosted would often include sexual acts that were performed, recorded or watched by party guests.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The 55-year-old rapper, currently in jail in Brooklyn, New York, also faces dozens of civil lawsuits by women and men who accused him of sexual abuse.

Ventura married personal trainer Alex Fine in September 2019 and they have two daughters.

She is pregnant with a third child. — Reuters