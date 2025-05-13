KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Taiwanese pop star Jam Hsiao will return to Kuala Lumpur for the first time in six years with a concert at Axiata Arena on Aug 2.

The show is part of his global “WILD/MILD” World Tour, which blends serene melodies with explosive energy.

Organisers describe the concert as more than just a music performance, promising a sensory experience that fuses visual artistry with raw vocal power.

Jam Hsiao, known for his commanding stage presence and genre-defying style, is expected to deliver a night of emotional intensity and spectacle.

Tickets for the one-night-only show will go on sale at noon on May 19, with prices starting from RM298 excluding fees.

Hsiao’s last Malaysian concert in 2019 drew a near-capacity crowd.