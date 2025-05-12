LOS ANGELES, May 12 — Amber Heard announced on Instagram yesterday, coincidentally Mother’s Day, that she is now a mother to twins.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years,” she said in her post.

She revealed the names of hew newborns — daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

“When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!”

Oonagh was born via surrogate though Heard had, in a statement to People last year, said she was expecting.

“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully,” she said.

Heard is currently residing in Madrid, Spain out of the limelight after much-publicised legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp.