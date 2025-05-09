LOS ANGELES, May 9 — A man has been charged after allegedly crashing his car into the gates of Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air home here and stalking her.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle from New Albany, Mississippi, USA is accused of sending Aniston unwanted voicemails, emails, and social media messages since March 2023, the BBC reported today.

Police say the 48-year-old drove a grey Chrysler PT Cruiser into Aniston’s front gate last Monday afternoon.

Aniston, 56, was home at the time, and prosecutors say the crash caused serious damage.

A security guard stopped Carwyle on the driveway until police arrived and arrested him.

He has been charged with felony stalking and vandalism, along with an added charge due to the threat of serious harm.

Felony stalking is a serious crime in the US where someone repeatedly harasses or threatens a person in a way that causes fear, and the actions are considered dangerous enough to be punished more severely than regular stalking.

If found guilty, he could face up to three years in prison.

“Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions.

“My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorise others,” District Attorney Nathan Hochman was quoted as saying.

Aniston has not made a statement about the incident, and no injuries were reported.

This is not the first time Aniston has faced a stalker.

In 2010, she got a restraining order against a man who believed they were in a relationship.



