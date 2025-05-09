KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 – We’ve seen how Marvel films typically dominate the top spot upon their debut in local cinemas; however, despite the release of Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, the local hit Blood Brothers: Bara Naga has remained at No. 1 for a fourth consecutive week – highlighting the strong support for home-grown films.

While this local hit continues to make waves like no other before, this week also sees the arrival of several new releases in cinemas, including the Tamil-language Retro and Mandarin, A Gilded Game.

Malay Mail has compiled a list of top picks – not only films, but also the leading series currently streaming on Netflix and Viu, the most popular tracks on Spotify, and best-selling books gracing the shelves, all ready for you to explore.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (May 1 to May 4)

Blood Brothers: Bara Naga Thunderbolts* Retro Telaga Suriram A Minecraft Movie Tourist Family A Gilded Game MuMu Qodrat 2 Fox Hunt

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (April 28 to May 4)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

Weak Hero: Class 2 The Haunted Palace: Season 1 Resident Playbook: Limited Series Weak Hero: Class 1 You: Season 5 The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic: Season 1 Heavenly Ever After: Limited Series The Eternaut: Season 1 When Life Gives You Tangerines: Limited Series Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight: Limited Series

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Bidaah Pabila Dia Tersenyum Running Man (2025) The Haunted Palace Undercover High School Crushology 101 Sugar Daddy Eat Run Love 吃饭跑步和恋爱 W: Two worlds (Malaysia) Tiada seperti Leyla

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (April 30 to May 7)

JENNIE — like JENNIE Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita yung kai — blue Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (with Jemsi, Naykilla) Lady Gaga — Die With A Smile (with Bruno Mars) Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER NIKI — You'll Be in My Heart — Spotify Singles MikkyZia — Aku Dah Lupa (with F4dli)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (April 30 to May 7)

Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Faris Adam — Stecu Stecu Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan MikkyZia, F4dli — Aku Dah Lupa NAKI, Fahimi — Masa Imran Ajmain — Seribu Tahun Lagi Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (with Jemsi, Naykilla) Nuh — Teruntuk Mia Dayang Nurfaizah, Faizal Tahir, Tuju, Yonnyboii — X Missing U





Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (April 25 to May 1)

Fiction

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina) King of Envy by Ana Huang (Bloom Books) Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Pan Macmillan) Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) I'm Not Lazy, I'm on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH) Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication SDN BHD) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara Sdn Bhd) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH





