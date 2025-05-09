KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 – We’ve seen how Marvel films typically dominate the top spot upon their debut in local cinemas; however, despite the release of Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, the local hit Blood Brothers: Bara Naga has remained at No. 1 for a fourth consecutive week – highlighting the strong support for home-grown films.
While this local hit continues to make waves like no other before, this week also sees the arrival of several new releases in cinemas, including the Tamil-language Retro and Mandarin, A Gilded Game.
Malay Mail has compiled a list of top picks – not only films, but also the leading series currently streaming on Netflix and Viu, the most popular tracks on Spotify, and best-selling books gracing the shelves, all ready for you to explore.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (May 1 to May 4)
- Blood Brothers: Bara Naga
- Thunderbolts*
- Retro
- Telaga Suriram
- A Minecraft Movie
- Tourist Family
- A Gilded Game
- MuMu
- Qodrat 2
- Fox Hunt
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (April 28 to May 4)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
- Weak Hero: Class 2
- The Haunted Palace: Season 1
- Resident Playbook: Limited Series
- Weak Hero: Class 1
- You: Season 5
- The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic: Season 1
- Heavenly Ever After: Limited Series
- The Eternaut: Season 1
- When Life Gives You Tangerines: Limited Series
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight: Limited Series
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- Bidaah
- Pabila Dia Tersenyum
- Running Man (2025)
- The Haunted Palace
- Undercover High School
- Crushology 101
- Sugar Daddy
- Eat Run Love 吃饭跑步和恋爱
- W: Two worlds (Malaysia)
- Tiada seperti Leyla
Source: Viu Frontpage
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (April 30 to May 7)
- JENNIE — like JENNIE
- Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita
- yung kai — blue
- Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (with Jemsi, Naykilla)
- Lady Gaga — Die With A Smile (with Bruno Mars)
- Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER
- NIKI — You'll Be in My Heart — Spotify Singles
- MikkyZia — Aku Dah Lupa (with F4dli)
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (April 30 to May 7)
- Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- Faris Adam — Stecu Stecu
- Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita
- Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan
- MikkyZia, F4dli — Aku Dah Lupa
- NAKI, Fahimi — Masa
- Imran Ajmain — Seribu Tahun Lagi
- Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (with Jemsi, Naykilla)
- Nuh — Teruntuk Mia
- Dayang Nurfaizah, Faizal Tahir, Tuju, Yonnyboii — X Missing U
Top 10 books of the week (April 25 to May 1)
Fiction
- Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)
- Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)
- King of Envy by Ana Huang (Bloom Books)
- Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)
- Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial)
- The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion)
- A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Pan Macmillan)
- Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley)
- Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)
- Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)
Non-Fiction
- Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
- I'm Not Lazy, I'm on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books)
- A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH)
- Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager)
- Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager)
- I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)
- The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books)
- How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)
- I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication SDN BHD)
- Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara Sdn Bhd)
- Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)
Source: MPH