LOS ANGELES, May 5 — Marvel movie “Thunderbolts” opened Hollywood’s summer movie season with an estimated US$76 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over its first three days, distributor Walt Disney said on Sunday.

The returns were in line with pre-weekend forecasts, though below the $88.8 million opening of Marvel’s “Captain America: Brave New World” in February.

“Thunderbolts” added US$86.1 million in international markets for a global total of US$162.1 million, Disney said in a statement.

“Thunderbolts” stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour as anti-heroes who are forced to work together to fight a supervillain. It is the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie business is still hovering below pre-pandemic levels, and a healthy summer is key to that effort. Hollywood brings in about 40 per cent of the year’s box office receipts during the summer season, which the industry measures from the first weekend in May through Labor Day, the first Monday in September. — Reuters