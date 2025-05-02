KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The teaser for the anticipated animation film Papa Zola: The Movie has quickly gained traction, amassing over 2 million views across digital platforms in under 24 hours.

A collaboration between Monsta – the acclaimed studio behind Malaysia’s box office animated hits BoBoiBoy and Mechamato – and local production house Astro Shaw, the film is targeted for release in December 2025, just in time for the year-end holiday season.

“This is Papa Zola’s third appearance on the silver screen after BoBoiBoy The Movie (2016) and BoBoiBoy Movie 2 (2019), but his first as the leading star,” said director Nizam Razak in a statement.

“Papa Zola has always resonated deeply with audiences from all walks of life, both in Malaysia and Indonesia.

“This movie will reveal his origin story and highlight his unique blend of comedy, action, and warmth, making it perfect for the whole family,” he added.

The character Papa Zola first appeared in Season 1 of BoBoiBoy as a video game character within the show’s universe, later taking on the role of a teacher at BoBoiBoy’s school.

He quickly became a fan favourite with his catchphrase “Kebenaran!” and comedic antics, and has since become an internet icon through viral memes, family-focused advice, and skits that have amassed over 3 billion views.

The upcoming film promises a mix of action, humour, and heart, wrapped in a thrilling, gamified invasion storyline with strong themes of family and heroism.

Fans can expect more details about the film in the coming months, including its official release date.