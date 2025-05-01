SEOUL, May 1 — Park Seo-joon revealed on Tuesday a deeply personal letter from the parents of a young boy whose life was forever changed by his quiet act of generosity.

The boy, diagnosed with a brain tumour in January last year, had faced a terrifying medical journey that his family could hardly afford — until help came, quietly, from the 36-year-old South Korean actor.

“We were devastated by the diagnosis, a condition we thought had nothing to do with us,” the boy’s parent wrote in a letter shared by Park on his Instagram Story.

“Terms like surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and platelet transfusions, combined with the enormous medical costs, left us overwhelmed both emotionally and financially.”

What the boy needed was a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, an intensive and costly procedure involving the transplant of stem cells that produce vital blood components.

The weight of it all — medically, emotionally, and financially — seemed insurmountable.

“Even now, I shudder at how hopeless we felt when we first heard the treatment costs,” the letter continued.

But in the middle of the storm, a lifeline arrived — Park’s donation to the hospital helped cover the critical surgery. The family’s gratitude was overwhelming.

“When we told our son that Park Seo-joon had helped support his surgery, he was shocked. He said, ‘I want to meet him after I recover. I need to become famous too,’” the boy’s parent shared.

“Our family also hopes to one day help others, just as we were helped.”

The Itaewon Class star, touched by the heartfelt message, responded with quiet resolve.

“This reminds me once again to live diligently,” he wrote. “Let’s definitely meet after you’ve made a full recovery.”

While Park often shies away from spotlighting his philanthropic work, this exchange offered a rare, tender glimpse into the very real lives touched by his kindness.

And for one young fighter and his family, it lit a path forward — not just toward healing, but toward hope.