SEOUL, May 1 — IU might be cooking something up — and fans are all ears.

The South Korean singer-actress sent social media into a frenzy this week after posting a carousel of 17 selfies, casually captioned “May is coming.”

Naturally, the internet did what it does best: read between the lines.

Among the mix of behind-the-scenes snapshots and glowing bare-faced close-ups, one photo stood out.

IU, headphones on, appears deep in thought inside a recording studio.

That was all it took for fans to start whispering (loudly) about a possible musical comeback.

Supporters flooded the comments with hopeful pleas for new tracks, especially on the heels of IU’s recent acting success.

Her latest drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, sees her playing Ae-sun, a fiery dreamer from Jeju Island with ambitions of becoming a writer.

The Netflix series has earned her critical praise — and a Best Actress nomination at this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards, happening May 5.

With IU juggling both screen and studio, could May bring more than just spring blooms? Fans will be watching — and listening.