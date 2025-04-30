KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — In just two weeks since its release, including early screenings, Syafiq Yusof’s latest action thriller, Blood Brothers: Bara Naga, has collected a remarkable RM50 million at the local box office.

This marks his third movie to gross above the RM50 million threshold, following Polis Evo 3 (RM50.1 million) and Sheriff: Narko Integriti (RM59 million).

Blood Brothers, co-directed with Abhilash Chandra, is also on track to overtake Polis Evo 3 in the list of top-grossing Malaysian films and has the potential to even surpass Sheriff, as it enters only its third week in cinemas.

According to Singaporean film distributor Golden Village Pictures, the film has also collected over S$800,000 (RM2.8 million) at the Singapore box office after two weeks of screening.

Produced by Skop Productions and distributed by Primeworks Studios, Blood Brothers also features talented actors such as Syafiq Kyle, Sharnaaz Ahmad, Shukri Yahaya, Syazwan Zulkifly, Zamarul Hisham, and Amelia Henderson.

The movie follows Ariff (Syafiq Kyle) — a fiercely loyal bodyguard who is framed for betraying his crime family. Forced to flee, he must prove his innocence with the help of his estranged brother, Jaki (Syazwan Zulkifli), while being viciously hunted by his former best friend Ghaz (Sharnaaz Ahmad), who now leads the elite team Ariff once called his Blood Brothers.

According to the New Straits Times, among the factors contributing to the film’s success, aside from its thrilling action sequences, include its promotional tour across several states such as Penang, Kedah, and Melaka, which started in mid-April.

The tour, dubbed “Jelajah Bara Naga”, featured appearances by several stars including Syafiq Kyle and Sharnaaz Ahmad, drawing in thousands of fans who filled shopping malls and cinemas, applauding and cheering as the actors took centre stage.

Fans also had the chance to not just interact with their favourite stars but also to enjoy quizzes, games, stunt showcases, and photo opportunities with the stars.

Currently, the tour is scheduled to visit East Coast states, including Pahang and Terengganu, on May 1 and 2.

Separately, ahead of the next leg of the tour, both Primeworks Studios and Skop Productions via their Instagram accounts have hinted that there will be a Blood Brothers surprise event at Bukit Bintang at 9 pm today.

Blood Brothers: Bara Naga is still showing in cinemas nationwide.