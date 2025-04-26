LOS ANGELES, April 26 — California-based pop rock band Maroon 5 has confirmed today the release of a new single featuring K-pop idol Lisa.

The Blackpink vocalist and rapper will feature in the song titled “Priceless”, which has been made available for pre-saving on streaming platform Spotify.

The release was on the back of Lisa’s celebrated solo performance at 2025’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival which ended last weekend. Fellow group member Jennie also performed solo.

Lisa had released her debut album Alter Ego in February this year, which listed several international features such as Doja Cat, RAYE, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía, Future and Tyla.

This continues a recent trend of K-pop superstars collaborating with pop-rock bands, following Twice’s collaboration with Coldplay with “We Pray”.

BTS had also linked up with Coldplay for “My Universe” in 2022, and TXT partnered with Jonas Brothers for “Do It Like That” in 2023.