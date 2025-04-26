LOS ANGELES, April 26 – Bain, a member of South Korean boy band Just B, came out as part of the queer community during the group’s “Just Odd” world tour stop in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The group’s main vocalist made the announcement during Tuesday’s performance, becoming the first K-pop boy band member to come out publicly.

“I’m f—ing proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community ... Shout out to my queen Lady Gaga, because she showed that being different is beautiful!” he said, as cited by Seoul-based Korea Herald.

The 23-year-old then waved a rainbow flag while performing Lady Gaga’s anthem “Born This Way,” as fans cheered and his fellow members embraced him on stage in a show of support.

“To many of you out there, who are part of LGBTQ+, or still figuring out, this is for you guys,” Bain said in a message directed at fans.

Although Just B’s agency has yet to release an official statement, fellow member Siwoo expressed his support for Bain through a message posted on the fan communication platform Fromm.

“Byunghee was amazing. Applause for his courage,” he reportedly wrote, using Bain’s real name.

“I was watching backstage, and I teared up. Knowing how hard and painful this must’ve been, it hit me even harder. I already gave him a big hug — it’s been such a happy tour.”

Just B, a six-member group that debuted in 2021, released their latest EP “Just Odd” in March before embarking on their ongoing world tour.

Bain becomes just the third K-pop idol to come out as LGBTQ+ after former Wassup member Jiae and Katseye’s Lara.