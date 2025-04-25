LOS ANGELES, April 25 — Lionsgate has released 12 exclusive character posters for Ballerina, its upcoming action-thriller set in the John Wick universe.

Among the posters is one featuring South Korean singer and actress Choi Soo-young, better known as Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation (SNSD).

The images were revealed by IGN, which also shared new character details from the film, including the debut of Katla Park, played by Sooyoung.

“Katla Park is the daughter of the Ruska Roma’s colleague Il Seong,” according to the character description.

“Eve’s first field mission is to protect Katla Park at the lavish Minus Eleven club.”

SNSD debuted under SM Entertainment in 2007 and quickly rose to fame across Asia with hits like Gee and Genie.

Sooyoung, who has built a successful acting career in both television and film since her days with SNSD, now joins a high-profile international cast that includes Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Norman Reedus and Anjelica Huston.

“Ballerina takes place in the John Wick world after the end of John Wick Chapter 3 and before the start of John Wick Chapter 4,” Keanu Reeves told IGN.

“It was so great to have the chance to play John Wick again and discover more of the John Wick world,” he added.

Get a good look at the new character posters for #BallerinaMovie. Be seeing you in theaters June 6. pic.twitter.com/Z8WkLmQGSu — Ballerina (@ballerinamovie) April 24, 2025

Len Wiseman directs Ballerina, marking the first time someone other than Chad Stahelski is helming a John Wick feature.

The film hits theatres on June 6.

Watch the movie trailer here.