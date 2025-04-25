SEOUL, April 25 — BLACKPINK member Rose has secured two nominations for the upcoming American Music Awards (AMA) on the back of the global popularity of “APT.,” the organisation’s website showed Thursday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, she is nominated for Collaboration of the Year with the song featuring pop star Bruno Mars, and for Favourite K-pop Artist, competing against Ateez, BTS’ Jimin and RM, and Stray Kids.

Rose has continued her long run on the US Billboard Hot 100 with “APT.,” which remains on the chart for a 26th consecutive week.

Released in October, the track debuted at number 8 and gradually declined before rebounding to a peak of number 3 earlier this year.

The AMA ceremony is slated for May 26 in Las Vegas. — Bernama-Yonhap