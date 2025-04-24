KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The anticipation continues to build as Malaysians eagerly await their ultimate bat hero. And no, it’s not Batman, but local icon Keluang Man, finally soaring onto the big screen with its first live-action film, set to hit cinemas on May 29.

Fans will be pleased to know that the official trailer has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a hero’s journey filled with action and heart.

Cast insights and expectations ahead of its release

With just a month to go until its premiere, Nas Muammar Zar, better known as Nas-T, shared his hopes for the film.

“First and foremost, I hope Malaysians will embrace Keluang Man and enjoy the movie,” he said.

“I also hope that after its release, the superhero genre in Malaysia will thrive and expand, introducing more superhero characters.

“I want the world to see what we’re capable of creating here,” he added.

Datuk Rosyam Nor said the movie has the potential to elevate Keluang Man into a cultural icon. — Picture by Sayuti Zanudin

Datuk Rosyam Nor highlighted the film’s potential to elevate Keluang Man as a cultural icon, saying, “We want Keluang Man to be recognised as our national hero.

“We also hope that younger generations, who may not be familiar with the character, will be introduced to him by their fathers or older siblings, who can share how he was once a beloved animated character now brought to life on the big screen.”

Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 Shweta Sekhon described how the film stands out with its unique storyline.

Speaking about her experience on set, she said it had been amazing.

“Everyone’s been a team; there’s no such thing as ‘this is your film,’ but ‘this is our film,’ and that’s a value I’ll take home with me.”

Keluang Man, being her second feature film, Shweta also teased that this won’t be her last appearance on the big screen, with another exciting project on the horizon.

How this superhero film differs from other local hero films

Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, head of Astro Shaw, explained that Keluang Man is an original superhero, which already sets it apart.

“When it comes to whether this film will be better than other local hero films, it’s not about being ‘better,’” she said.

“It’s about using our experience in filmmaking from all our other movies to elevate the quality of the story.”

Jastina added that with every movie produced at Astro Shaw, the team aims to enhance every aspect—not just the marketing, but also the quality of storytelling and the overall entertainment experience offered to the audience.

“That’s why we’ve said that with Keluang Man, it’s beyond just a movie; it’s an experience.

“I believe this is the first time a local superhero is offering this kind of experience to the Malaysian audience,” she said.

Created by the late Kammaruddin Ismail, Keluang Man was a popular Malaysian animated series that aired from the 1990s to the 2000s.

In 2022, a major collaboration was announced between Astro Shaw and Iconic Animation Studio, the owner of the intellectual property (IP) for Keluang Man, to bring the iconic hero to the big screen.

Now part of the Astro Shaw Cinematic Universe (ASCU), and with just a month to go, the revival of Keluang Man is set to take the nation by storm, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.