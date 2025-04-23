NEW YORK, April 23 — Remember when guerilla marketing was a thing?

Lorde probably does as the singer texted her followers about meeting up at Washington State Park for a preview of her upcoming new music releases.

The singer had previously announced her new single What Was That would be ‘out soon’.

She had texted her fans via a community number she uses to communicate with them to meet her ‘in the park’— New York’s Washington Square Park.

Hordes of fans answered the call and by the time the singer arrived there was a huge crowd that local police and park rangers had asked to disperse.

Fans had resorted to climbing trees in the park, likely earning the ire of park staff while also proving to be both a safety hazard.

Lorde to her credit did show up hours later and previewed her new song despite the attempted intervention by authorities.

Check out the snippet of her upcoming track below: