IPOH, April 21 — Several pieces of clothing belonging to the legendary singer, the late Datuk M. Daud Kilau, are among the 2,000 items collected and will undergo digitisation by the Perak Music Archives which was established through the People of Remarkable Talent (PORT) since 2022.

Perak Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said this effort is hoped to become a reference source for the community, especially for cultural researchers and art students.

He said the state government aims to launch the archives’ website in July this year.

“Regarding the proposal for the development of the PORT Creative Centre, we are currently in negotiations on this matter involving the Management Services Division, Public Works Department, Lands and Mines Office and several other parties,” he said.

He said this when winding up the debate on the royal address at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

On Dec 18, 2023, the veteran singer known as Raja Gelek Malaysia passed away at the age of 83 at the Teluk Intan Hospital due to old age.

The late artist was famous for his performances in eye-catching self-stitched sequinned outfits.

Meanwhile, Khairudin also mentioned that the recognition of Ipoh City as a Creative City of Music by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) at the end of 2023 was based on data, information and programmes by PORT.

“Several invitation opportunities to promote the state’s talent have been taken, such as recently, PORT showcased traditional musicians at the Ambonia Music Fest in Ambon, Indonesia as well as Suphanburi Cultural Festival in Suphanburi, Thailand,” he added. — Bernama