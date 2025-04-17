KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Malaysians have undoubtedly come to truly appreciate the artistry of Indonesian filmmaking, with the Qodrat films directed by Charles Gozali being just one example among many.

A special screening of Qodrat 2 took place in Malaysia yesterday, and it lived up to the high expectations set by its 2022 predecessor.

Fans will be happy to know the sequel will finally hit local cinemas starting April 17.

The ‘Qodrat’ films connect with both Indonesian and Malaysian fans thanks to its mix of superhero-style action, emotional depth and religious themes. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

What is Qodrat, why it’s popular in Malaysia, and why a sequel was made

Qodrat is an action-horror film released in 2022 by Indonesian production house Rapi Films, with additional support from several prominent studios, including Astro Shaw.

The story revolves around Ustad Qodrat, played by Vino G. Bastian, who combats demons using his spiritual abilities and martial arts.

The first film became a hit because it stood out from typical horror movies that rely heavily on jump scares.

It balances superhero-style action, emotional depth and religious elements, something not often seen in South-east Asian cinema.

The sequel was produced in response to the overwhelming fan support and the original's box office success, particularly in Indonesia and Malaysia, where the film grossed RM6,000,000 locally.

Producer Linda Gozali Arya said they could not leave fans hanging after such an incredible reception.

“We have to keep moving forward,” she said, “because we know Qodrat carries an important mission.”

Behind the scenes: The cast’s on-set challenges revealed

Throughout the making of the sequel, the actors have faced many challenges, with Vino sharing that the action scenes in Qodrat 2 were significantly more intense than in the first film.

While the original featured raw, gritty fight sequences, the sequel incorporates more silat (a traditional martial art) alongside elements of Chinese martial arts.

Some stunt scenes were filmed on tracks deep inside a ravine.

Vino also reflected on the spiritual verses featured in the film, noting that while they may appear simple on a surface level, they carry powerful and meaningful messages.

“These verses reflect everyday experiences we often overlook,” he said.

“I wanted even the smallest moments in the film to resonate emotionally and spiritually with the audience, leaving a lasting impact.”

Another challenge for Vino was building chemistry with his co-star Acha Septriasa, who plays the character Azizah.

‘Qodrat’ actors Vino G. Bastian (right) and Acha Septriasa (left) share behind-the-scenes challenges. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The emotional journey of Qodrat was central to his performance, and in this sequel, he aimed to ensure the connection between Qodrat and Azizah felt genuine, without overacting.

“The sense of romance and longing needed to emerge naturally, while still remaining true to Qodrat’s core character,” he added.

Vino expressed his enthusiasm for continuing to play the character in the future but acknowledged that, as an actor, there will always be new challenges.

“I hope to take on more roles that will push me to grow and explore new facets of acting.”

Acha added that her biggest challenge was giving a piece of herself to the role.

“As a mother and wife, I have many personal stories and experiences.

“But Azizah is a character marked by loss and uncertainty,” she said.

“The challenge was understanding her pain and disappointment, and translating that into her actions.”

The hardest part, she explained, was finding a balance, staying true to herself while fully embodying Azizah.

Final thoughts and what’s next

The sequel has already made a significant impact in Indonesia, attracting 72,377 viewers across 400 cinemas on its opening day and surpassing two million viewers to date.

As for its reception in Malaysia, only time will reveal the full extent of its success.

One thing is certain. This will not be the last time audiences see the Qodrat films or the character himself on the big screen.