KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Jin of K-pop group BTS will release his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, his agency BigHit Music announced yesterday.

The seven-track EP will be released at 1pm KST (12pm Malaysian time), marking Jin’s first solo release since Happy in November.

According to Yonhap, BigHit said the earlier-than-expected release reflects the artist’s wish to stay closely connected with fans.

“This album was prepared with the intention of giving fans more frequent updates,” the agency said in a statement.

To promote Echo, a video message was unveiled yesterday on the K-pop Square screen at the COEX exhibition centre in southern Seoul.

The message will be displayed every 30 minutes from 6am to 11.30pm daily until Saturday.

In the lead-up to the album release, Jin has been actively promoting Kian’s Bizarre B&B, a new Netflix variety show featuring TV personality Kian84.

Jin appears as one of the staff members alongside actress Ji Ye-eun at a quirky guesthouse on Ulleung Island, designed with unconventional features like outdoor beds and a fireman’s pole.

“Regarding the show’s concept, we should keep the original direction,” he said during a press event in Seoul yesterday.

“When suggestions for changes came up, I argued against them because they weren’t in line with the programme’s original direction.”

“Having done many shows, I knew the concept for this show would be physically challenging, yet interesting and chaotic,” he added.