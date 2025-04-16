KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s agency Goldmedalist has taken legal action against online users and a far-right YouTube channel over alleged defamation, blackmail and stalking.

The company filed police reports against malicious posts and lodged criminal charges against the YouTube channel Hoverlab.

According to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily, the agency said, “Malicious posts, comments and false rumours are rapidly spreading online against our artist Kim Soo-hyun.”

“Malicious insults, spreading false rumours, personal attacks and sexual harassment are not a joke but serious crimes. We have made reports to authorities regarding these hostile activities, thanks to fans’ active measures,” it added.

The agency also vowed to take strong action against “cyber wreckers,” referring to YouTubers who produce derogatory content targeting public figures.

“We will take firm measures against these cyber wreckers on overseas platforms, namely YouTube and X [formerly Twitter], especially now that the identities of numerous cyber wreckers have been brought to light,” Goldmedalist said.

Earlier this month, the company filed additional charges against Kim Se-ui, who operates Hoverlab, under South Korea’s Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crime.

Law firm LKB & Partners, representing Goldmedalist, stated that the YouTuber’s spreading of fake news and malicious rumours on his channel violated the stalking crime act.

Since March 10, Hoverlab has alleged that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with the late actor Kim Sae-ron for six years, beginning when she was a minor.

On March 20, the channel aired an image that allegedly showed Kim Soo-hyun without pants during a livestream.

Goldmedalist responded by filing a complaint for the illegal distribution of imagery.