KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The family of the late South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, through their legal representative, reportedly held a press conference today to address ongoing controversy involving actor Kim Soo-hyun.

Soompi reported today that lawyer Bu Ji Seok, who was speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, said they are suffering extreme emotional distress due to continued public scrutiny and speculation about Sae-ron’s private life following her death.

“The reason for this press conference is not to explain her death, but to appeal for an end to the baseless criticism directed at the family,” he said.

The family claims they revealed Sae-ron’s past relationship with Soo-hyun — allegedly starting when she was a minor — in response to defamatory remarks by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, who they accuse of spreading falsehoods that contributed to her death.

The lawyer also accused Soo-hyun of denying the relationship, even after evidence was shown, and failing to issue an apology.

As part of the press conference, KakaoTalk and Instagram messages were shared to support the claims, including a 2016 exchange in which Soo-hyun allegedly wrote to Sae-ron, “I miss you I miss you.”

He later said, “When can I go to sleep holding you, I think I would be able to sleep really well then,” to which Sae-ron replied, “Okay, I’ll allow that,” followed by a hugging sticker.

In another message from April 2024, after what appears to be the couple’s alleged breakup, Kim Sae-ron reportedly wrote to a friend, “I’m feeling mixed feelings like crazy,” with the friend responding, “Since you dated for six years, you can’t help but feel mixed feelings... Think of it as an experience.”

The family reportedly said they do not wish to engage in further disputes and hope the matter can be laid to rest after this clarification.