SEOUL, April 2 — Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s recent press conference, where he addressed allegations surrounding his past relationship with the late actor Kim Sae-ron, has drawn significant criticism from legal and psychological experts, as well as social media users.

According to The Korea Times, the event, which was intended to clear his name, has been labeled as insincere and unconvincing by many.

During the press conference held on Monday, Kim Soo-hyun denied claims that he dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor or that she was driven to suicide due to pressure from him or his agency.

He tearfully explained his emotional state, his responsibilities as a public figure, and the reasoning behind his silence over the years.

However, experts noted that the conference failed to provide clear rebuttals or credible evidence, potentially doing more harm than good to the actor’s case and public image.

Criminal profiler Bae Sang-hoon expressed disappointment with the tone and content of the press event.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Bae criticised Kim’s remarks about choosing to act as the “star Kim Soo-hyun” over “the person Kim Soo-hyun,” calling him evasive.

He also questioned the actor’s emotional display, suggesting that it came across more as a performance than a heartfelt statement.

Attorney Lee Don-ho, head of Nova Law Office, voiced similar concerns in a video on his own YouTube channel.

Lee criticised the press conference as being “worse than saying nothing,” stating that Kim focused too much on his internal struggles rather than the allegations.

Lee emphasised that the public wanted to know whether Kim dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor and what the KakaoTalk messages actually meant.

He argued that Kim should have addressed the key allegations with clear factual rebuttals rather than relying on emotional appeals.

The press conference also faced scepticism from social media users, both domestic and international.

Many questioned Kim’s sincerity and the lack of a direct apology.

Comments such as “It looks like he’s acting,” “He didn’t apologise,” and “He doesn’t sound genuinely remorseful” were common.

On X, users criticised Kim’s repeated reference to himself as “star Kim Soo-hyun,” with posts like “Why does he refer to himself as a ‘star’?” and “He showed up not as a human, but as an actor, those are crocodile tears” being widely reposted.

Adding to the confusion, shortly after the press conference, the controversial YouTube channel Hoverlab released additional photos and video footage claiming to show new evidence that Kim dated Kim Sae-ron while she was underage.

The video includes footage dated June 21, 2018, when Kim was on military leave, showing him dining at Kim Sae-ron’s home at around 11 p.m. It also shows him singing a song, as well as images of the two allegedly on a ski trip together and a photo of Kim Sae-ron asleep.

Experts agreed that the press conference lacked a clear and credible defence.

Attorney Lee Don-ho stated, “There was no core message. The press conference was empty. That only prolongs the controversy, and honestly, it may have made things worse”.

In conclusion, Kim Soo-hyun’s attempt to address the allegations through a tearful press conference has been met with widespread criticism.

The lack of clear rebuttals and credible evidence, combined with the emotional display, has led many to question the sincerity and effectiveness of his defence.

As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Kim will navigate the challenges to his public image and career.