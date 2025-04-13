INDIO (US), April 13 — Bernie Sanders made a surprise appearance at Coachella music festival yesterday night, appearing onstage as crowds sprinted over, camera phones in hand, to capture the US senator’s political plea.

“I’m not gonna be long but this country faces some very difficult challenges and the future of what happens to America depends on your generation.

“You can turn away and ignore what goes on but you do it at your own peril. We need you to stand up to fight for justice,” he said to raucous cheers.

Earlier in the day Sanders and Democrat representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a “Fighting Oligarchy” rally that organizers said drew 36,000 people.

Sanders gave his speech in introducing pop singer Clairo to the stage, who he thanked for using her platform to support women’s rights and for speaking out to end the war in Gaza.

He urged crowds at Coachella — the major California desert double weekend that marks the unofficial start of music festival season — to stand up against billionaires, health insurance companies, and the current White House.

“To fight for economic justice, social justice, and racial justice,” he said.

“I love Bernie Sanders!” screamed one festival-goer as Sanders concluded his speech and brought Clairo to the stage. — AFP