NEW YORK, April 13 — Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly been removed from a civil lawsuit accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of sex trafficking, after initially being named as witnesses to an alleged 2015 incident.

According to a report on E! Online, the accuser, Joseph Manzaro, had claimed the couple saw him being forced to wear a sexually suggestive mask at a party hosted by Combs in Miami.

However, it was reported that an amended complaint filed on April 11 no longer includes their names, after Jay-Z’s lawyer reportedly provided evidence that they were not in Miami at the time.

The rest of the lawsuit was said to be unchanged, with Manzaro alleging that he was drugged, sexually assaulted, and forced to take part in a “Freak-Off” event at Combs’ residence.

Combs has denied the claims, calling the lawsuit false and motivated by a desire for publicity and financial gain.

This is one of several civil and criminal cases Combs is facing, including a federal indictment for sex trafficking and racketeering.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bail ahead of a trial scheduled for May.