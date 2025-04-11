KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 – You have probably noticed that many video games are being adapted into films, from the action-adventure Uncharted to the action-fantasy Warcraft and now the recent release of A Minecraft Movie.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, it is currently the ninth-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time and has taken the No. 1 spot at the local box office, ending Ne Zha 2’s weeks-long run at the top.

Whether you’re a fan of video game films or animation, there is no shortage of options to fill your weekend, and Malay Mail has rounded up the latest films, series, music, and books for you to explore.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (April 3 to April 6)

1. A Minecraft Movie

2. Ne Zha 2

3. Pabrik Gula

4. The Last Dance (Extended Version)

5. SEVENTEEN [Right Here] World Tour In Cinemas

6. Petaka Gunung Gede

7. Iblis Dalam Kandungan 2

8. Veera Dheera Sooran

9. A Working Man

10. Snow White

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (March 31 to April 6)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

1. Weak Hero: Class 1

2. When Life Gives You Tangerines: Limited Series

3. Karma: Season 1

4. Adolescence: Limited Series

5. Devil May Cry: Season 1

6. Solo Leveling: Season 1

7. BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar

8. Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story: Season 1

9. I Parry Everything: Season 1

10. The Residence: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

1. Bidaah

2. Undercover High School

3. Running Man (2025)

4. Study Group

5. The Art of Negotiation

6. Taxi Driver 2

7. Times Up sayang

8. Terlanjur Cinta

9. saudade

10. Only for Love 以爱为营

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (April 2 to April 9)

1. JENNIE - like JENNIE

2. Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)

3. Mimifly - Serumpun

4. yung kai - blue

5. MikkyZia - Aku Dah Lupa (w/ F4dli)

6. Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

7. Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

8. Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

9. Kendrick Lamar - luther

10. Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (April 2 to April 9)

1. Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain

2. Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita

3. Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)

4. Mimifly - Serumpun

5. MikkyZia, F4dli - Aku Dah Lupa

6. Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

7. Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Meriah Lain Macam

8. NAKI, Fahimi - Masa

9. Imran Ajmain - Seribu Tahun Lagi

10. Nuh - Teruntuk Mia

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (March 28 to April 3)

Fiction

1. Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)

2. Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F. Afrina)

3. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador)

4. Butter by Asako Yuzuki (Ecco )

5. Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia)

6. Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)

8. Never Lie by Freida McFadden (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

9. 1984 (75th Anniversary Edition) by George Orwell (Signet Classic)

10. Ready Alert for Love by Raffeera (Manes Wordworks)

Non-Fiction

1. Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

3. The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books)

4. I’m Not Lazy I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop Books)

5. Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee)

6. I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)

7. Mindset by Carol S. Dweck (Ballantine Books)

8. Once Upon a Miao 3 by Jian Goh (Goh Kheng Swee)

9. Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition) by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

10. When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

1. Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication SDN BHD)

2. Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

3. Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara Sdn Bhd)

4. Ammar Zahrain : The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif)

5. Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

6. Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

7. Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)

8. Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

9. Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

10. Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH