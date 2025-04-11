KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE is set to return to Malaysia for another spectacular night this June.

This time, they will be joined by multifaceted singer, rapper, and dancer BamBam, a member of the popular South Korean boy band GOT7.

Organised by Live Universe, the K-Pop Big 2 Super Concert will take place on June 14 at the historic Stadium Merdeka.

“We are dedicated to providing Malaysian K-Pop enthusiasts with unparalleled live experiences. Hosting (G)I-DLE and BamBam at Stadium Merdeka is not just a concert; it’s a historic milestone that will resonate for years to come,” Live Universe said in a press release.

For (G)I-DLE, this will be their third performance in Malaysia. They previously held their sold-out “JUST ME ( )I-DLE” concert at Zepp KL in September 2022 and headlined the 9 Wave Music Festival at Sunway Lagoon in November 2023.

Formed in 2018 under Cube Entertainment, the group, comprising Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua, has gained international acclaim for their distinctive sound and hits like Latata, Tomboy, and I Never Die.

Meanwhile, BamBam will be making his second solo appearance in Malaysia, following his first concert, BamBam The 1st World Tour (Area 52), at Mega Star Arena on October 15, 2023.

BamBam, who debuted with GOT7 in 2014, launched his solo career in June 2021 and released a six-track EP titled riBBon.

Tickets for the K-Pop Big 2 Super Concert will be available exclusively at Ticket2u.com.my from April 16 at 10am. Prices range from RM294 to RM1,098, with a 10 per cent discount for early bird purchases.

For more details, visit liveuniverse.com.my.