LOS ANGELES, April 10 — Jillian Lauren, author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was reportedly shot by police during an incident in Los Angeles yesterday.

According to E! Online, the shooting occurred while officers were assisting in a hit-and-run investigation involving a high-speed chase.

The suspects were said to have exited a freeway and run into the Eagle Rock residential area, prompting police to establish a perimeter there.

According to authorities, officers encountered Lauren outside her residence while securing the area.

Police stated that she was holding a handgun and allegedly refused to drop it when ordered, instead pointing it at officers.

Officers then reportedly opened fire, striking her before she retreated into her home.

Lauren was said to have later surrendered and was taken into custody, before being transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

She was reportedly arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and held on US$1 million bail.

Police reportedly confirmed that Lauren was not connected to the hit-and-run that initially brought officers to the area.