LOS ANGELES, April 8 — Jay North, the beloved actor who brought the mischievous character of Dennis Mitchell to life on the classic television show Dennis the Menace, has passed away at the age of 73.

North’s portrayal of the troublemaking yet endearing child left an indelible mark on American television and culture.

Laurie Jacobson, a close friend and fellow actor from the original show, announced North’s death on Facebook, revealing that he died peacefully at home after a prolonged battle with cancer.

North’s journey in Hollywood began at the tender age of six when he took on the role of Dennis in 19593.

The show, which depicted the antics of the overalls-clad Dennis and his interactions with his patient parents and exasperated neighbor, quickly became a hit.

However, North’s experience in the entertainment industry was not without its challenges. Jacobson noted that North had a difficult time in Hollywood but refused to let it define his life.

Despite the hardships, North remained a beloved figure among his friends and fans.

Jacobson described him as having a heart “as big as a mountain” and shared that he frequently expressed his love and appreciation for his friends.

North is survived by his third wife, Cindy, and three stepdaughters.