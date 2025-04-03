LAS VEGAS, April 3 — Hollywood studio Universal Pictures on Wednesday teased new movies from Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan, while showcasing footage from its upcoming sequels Jurassic World Rebirth and Wicked: For Good at the CinemaCon event.

Spielberg “is currently shooting a film that promises to be a return to form, in the spirit of his monumental classics,” said Universal executive Jim Orr, at the movie theatre industry summit in Las Vegas.

The untitled film, out June 2026, is widely rumoured to be a blockbuster sci-fi. Orr promised it would contain “a propulsive, modern, out-of-this-world twist”, without sharing further details.

Meanwhile, Nolan is in the Mediterranean shooting his star-studded version of The Odyssey, based on the millennia-old Ancient Greek epic saga written by Homer.

It is due July 2026, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

In a prediction bold even by the standards of Hollywood marketing, Orr suggested the film “will be a once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would, quite frankly, be very proud of.”

The comments came at CinemaCon, an annual week-long summit at which Hollywood studios present their biggest upcoming movies to theatre owners and press.

A theme of this year’s event has been a drive to get studios to commit to keeping new movies in US theatres for at least 45 days before they appear on streaming.

A source with knowledge of the talks told AFP Wednesday that three of Hollywood’s six biggest studios have committed.

Universal, which has in recent years brought many of its films to on-demand streaming very soon after they debut in theatres, has not yet agreed to the new 45-day “window”, the source said. The studio did not immediately comment.

But its efforts to court movie theatre owners Wednesday included showing extended new footage and A-list stars from the next Jurassic movie — out this July.

It comes from the writer of the original 1993 Jurassic Park. The action returns to that film’s island setting.

Unlike the Jurassic World films where dinosaurs freely roamed the globe, the fearsome reptiles are now once again scarce, surviving in a few remote spots.

Star Scarlett Johansson said the film would “put the scares back into Jurassic” by keeping the dinosaurs hidden and ratcheting up the suspense.

Universal’s presentation ended with surprise appearances from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, whose second and final Wicked film will hit theatres November.

CinemaCon concludes Thursday with presentations from Paramount and Disney. — AFP