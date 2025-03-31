LOS ANGELES, March 31 — Randall Park quit social media after experiencing panic attacks during the pandemic but admits he still misses one aspect of it.

In an interview with People, the 51-year-old Residence actor revealed that he decided to leave social media for good after suffering a series of panic attacks in October 2020.

“I had never gotten panic attacks before, but I just kept getting them one after another after another,” Park was quoted saying.

“It was very concerning to me.”

He attributed the attacks to the chaos of the pandemic and the negativity he encountered online, particularly during the 2020 US presidential election.

After seeking professional help, Park realised that social media was not benefiting his mental health and decided to step away permanently.

Initially, he thought the break would last only a few months, but he found the time away so beneficial that he never returned.

Despite this, he misses reconnecting with old friends.

“The one thing I do really miss is just connecting with people from other chapters of my life.”

These days, Park appears occasionally in posts shared by his wife, Jae Suh Park, and focuses on maintaining his mental well-being through fitness.

After losing his father to cancer in May 2024, Park ran his first marathon in New York City in November, proving to himself that “even at this age, I can do hard things.”