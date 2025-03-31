NEW YORK, March 31 — Actress Fran Drescher, 67, revealed that she has a “rotation” of friends with benefits.

Speaking at the Cinema Society screening of “The Friend” earlier this week, she told Page Six, “I have a little rotation,” five years after first admitting to having a singular “friend with benefits.”

When the interviewer reacted with surprise at the word “rotation,” Drescher laughed and responded, “I’m Fran Drescher. What do you think?!”

She explained that she loved her gay ex-husband and remained “very close” to him, which meant the most she could offer anyone else was a “friend with benefits” arrangement.

Drescher met her ex-husband, Peter Jacobson, at 15, married him in 1978, and later divorced in 1999 after separating in 1996. Jacobson later came out as gay, but they remained good friends.

In 2020, the former Nanny star told Page Six that she had “someone on the side who is a friend with benefits.”

She added that due to her demanding work schedule, she only saw her partner twice a month, which she considered “more than enough.” Now, she said, she was enjoying her “rotation.”

Drescher had also been working on a Broadway musical adaptation of her beloved sitcom, The Nanny, but the project was recently put on hold.

“We’re going to resurrect it, but between the [actors’] strike, my dad passing away [in 2024], and now the Palisades fires, which impacted my house... there’s only so much I can do,” she explained, adding that “you have to be in the right frame of mind” to work.

Despite recent challenges, she shared that she had been “owning it” and practicing self-care.

“I don’t try to hide it. I’m very gentle with myself. I share what I’m going through and keep it very small with people that I feel very safe with, and over time it gets better.”