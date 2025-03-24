SEOUL, March 24 — ADOR has expressed regret over NJZ (NewJeans)’s recent hiatus announcement, stating that it was made unilaterally by the members.

The agency’s response follows the group’s performance at ComplexCon in Hong Kong on March 23, where they introduced themselves as NJZ and announced a temporary break from activities.

Merchandise bearing the NJZ name was also sold at the event, according to a report published in South Korean entertainment news website Soompi.

On March 21, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favour of ADOR’s request to prohibit the members from carrying out independent activities under the NJZ name, affirming ADOR’s status as their agency until a final ruling is made in their ongoing contract dispute.

Following the ruling, ADOR announced plans to send staff to Hong Kong to support NewJeans.

However, despite the court’s decision, the group proceeded with their performance under the NJZ name.

In a statement released on March 24, ADOR described the situation as “deeply regretful” and reiterated its intention to uphold its exclusive contract with NewJeans.

The agency also stated its desire to meet with the members soon to discuss their future.