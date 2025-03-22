KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysian singer-songwriter Mimi Fly is having a Ramadan to remember.

She recently released a solo Raya track, Serumpun, along with a music video — only to take it down four days later after social media users criticised her outfit as inappropriate. She subsequently issued an apology.

Mimi, whose real name is Shamimi Amalina Norhisham, is also a member of the local hip-hop group One Nation Emcees. In a previous Instagram video, she revealed that she had even received feedback from the Federal Territories Mufti.

The Angkat singer then released a re-edited version of the Serumpun MV, making it more fitting for the holy months of Ramadan and Syawal — and audiences are embracing it.

The re-released MV, which dropped on Thursday, has already amassed over 700,000 views on YouTube at the time of writing, with many praising Mimi’s efforts in the comments.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Mimi shared her relief and said the incident helped her realise the true potential of Serumpun.

“I feel fortunate to have faced this challenge, and I’m glad I made the decision to take down the original Serumpun MV and re-edit the parts that some people were uncomfortable with.

“I did it because I care about the song, and I’ve come to realise that every song has its own audience. My Raya song was meant to reach even more people.

“That’s why I wanted to ensure the MV appeals to everyone,” Mimi said.

Although she prefers the original Serumpun MV, which featured more choreography — including a climactic dance sequence — she feels she has been given a second chance.

On her wardrobe choices, Mimi said she had done extensive research, drawing inspiration from traditional Nusantara fashion — an aesthetic she’s currently obsessed with, as seen in her Angkat MV.

Beyond its YouTube success, Serumpun is also making waves on Spotify, currently sitting at number 37 on the platform’s daily Top 50 – Malaysia chart.

If you’re looking to explore more of Mimi Fly’s discography, Angkat is a must-listen—along with a few other tracks worth checking out: