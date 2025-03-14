SEOUL, March 14 – South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun will reportedly address allegations that he was in a romantic relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage.

“He’ll unveil his position next week, based on clear grounds, in order to correct the facts and respond to groundless rumours,” his agency, Gold Medalist, was quoted saying by Korean state news agency Yonhap.

The agency did not specify how, when, or where he would make the statement but apologised for the public fatigue caused by the prolonged scandal.

The controversy began on Monday when the YouTube channel Hoverlab cited a telephone interview with Sae-ron’s family, claiming the two had been in a relationship for six years, starting when she was 15.

Sae-ron, known for her roles in The Man from Nowhere and The Neighbours, was found dead at her home last month at the age of 24.

Soo-hyun’s agency swiftly denied the allegations, calling them “completely false” and warning of the “strongest possible legal action.”

Speculation grew after Hoverlab released a photo showing Soo-hyun kissing Sae-ron on the cheek, along with letters she allegedly received from him in 2018 and 2019. The letters contained affectionate language and a nickname that appeared to refer to her.

The scandal is already affecting Soo-hyun’s professional commitments, with viewers urging MBC’s variety show Good Day, hosted by K-pop star G-Dragon, to drop him from its lineup.



